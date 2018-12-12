Türk Telekom kotasız internet tarifelerini açıkladı!

1 Ocak itibariyle kotasız internet kullanacakların ödeyecekleri ücretler belli oldu.
1 Ocak itibariyle ödeyeceğimiz rakamlar şaşırttı
Fulllimitsiz AKN'siz
Hız: 4 Mbps
Ücret: 59.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Net Full Limitsiz
Hız: 8 Mbps
Ücret: 79.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 24 Mbps
Ücret: 119.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz / XL
Hız: 35 Mbps
Ücret: 149.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz / XXL
Hız: 50 Mbps
Ücret: 249.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
SABİT TELEFONU OLANLAR İÇİN İNTERNET PAKETLERİ
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 100 Mbps
Ücret: 324.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 50 Mbps
Ücret: 237.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 35 Mbps
Ücret: 137.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 24 Mbps
Ücret: 107.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
YALIN İNTERNET TERCİH EDENLER İÇİN İNTERNET PAKETLERİ
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 100 Mbps
Ücret: 336.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 50 Mbps
Ücret: 259.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 35 Mbps
Ücret: 149.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 24 Mbps
Ücret: 119.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
İNTERNET VE ALO PAKET TERCİH EDENLER İÇİN
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 100 Mbps
Ücret: 336.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 50 Mbps
Ücret: 249.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 35 Mbps
Ücret: 149.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 24 Mbps
Ücret: 119.90 TL / 1-12 Ay
D SMART'IN AKN'SİZ TARİFESİ
Hız: 10 Mbps
Hoşgeldin paketi: 80 TL
Aile Spor Paketi: 85 TL
Film Dizi Paketi: 90 TL
Mega Paket: 95 TL
TURKNET'İN AKN'SİZ TARİFESİ
Hız: 100 Mbps
Ücret: 64.99 TL
(*)Turknet halihazırda AKN'siz internet tarifesini tüketicilere sunuyor.
Turkcell Superonline ise henüz AKN'siz internet tarifelerini duyurmadı.
