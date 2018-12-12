FİNANS

Türk Telekom kotasız internet tarifelerini açıkladı!

EKONOMİ HABERLERİ  | 12.12.2018 09:57 | Son Güncelleme

Türk Telekom, 1 Ocak itibariyle Türkiye genelinde geçerli olacak kotasız internet tarifelerini duyurdu. İşte internet hizmet sağlayıcılarının duyurduğu Mbps hızları ve fiyat tarifeleri.

1 Ocak itibariyle kotasız internet kullanacakların ödeyecekleri ücretler belli oldu.

1 Ocak itibariyle ödeyeceğimiz rakamlar şaşırttı

Fulllimitsiz AKN'siz Hız: 4 Mbps Ücret: 59.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Net Full Limitsiz
Hız: 8 Mbps Ücret: 79.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 24 Mbps Ücret: 119.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz / XL
Hız: 35 Mbps Ücret: 149.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz / XXL
Hız: 50 Mbps Ücret: 249.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

SABİT TELEFONU OLANLAR İÇİN İNTERNET PAKETLERİ
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz Hız: 100 Mbps Ücret: 324.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 50 Mbps Ücret: 237.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 35 Mbps Ücret: 137.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 24 Mbps Ücret: 107.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

YALIN İNTERNET TERCİH EDENLER İÇİN İNTERNET PAKETLERİ
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz Hız: 100 Mbps Ücret: 336.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 50 Mbps Ücret: 259.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 35 Mbps Ücret: 149.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 24 Mbps Ücret: 119.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

İNTERNET VE ALO PAKET TERCİH EDENLER İÇİN
Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz Hız: 100 Mbps Ücret: 336.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 50 Mbps Ücret: 249.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 35 Mbps Ücret: 149.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

Fibernet/Hipernet Full Limitsiz
Hız: 24 Mbps Ücret: 119.90 TL / 1-12 Ay

D SMART'IN AKN'SİZ TARİFESİ
Hız: 10 Mbps Hoşgeldin paketi: 80 TL Aile Spor Paketi: 85 TL Film Dizi Paketi: 90 TL Mega Paket: 95 TL

TURKNET'İN AKN'SİZ TARİFESİ
Hız: 100 Mbps Ücret: 64.99 TL (*)Turknet halihazırda AKN'siz internet tarifesini tüketicilere sunuyor.
Turkcell Superonline ise henüz AKN'siz internet tarifelerini duyurmadı.
