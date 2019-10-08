Boeing 737 MAX's return stalled by EU regulators

Istanbul, Oct 8 (DHA) - After the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has denied it has any "specific concerns" regarding the reintroduction of Boeing 737 MAX to air traffic, unnamed sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal claimed regulators have recently warned counterparts in the United States that the safety of overhauled flight control systems is still under question.

Several details in the solutions for the dual computers could prompt the EASA to uphold the ban when the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington gives the clearance, according to the report published on Tuesday.

The EU panel apparently wants the software to enable both units to work in parallel for redundancy. Prolonging the process after the FAA's eventual green light would be unheard of.

The US agency is still testing flight control but the Europeans have already hinted that additional but unspecified work could be warranted, the insiders said and added a compromise is possible for Boeing Co.'s aircraft.

