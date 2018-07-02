FİNANS

Bombardier confirms the closing of the C Series transaction

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 02.07.2018 11:21 | Son Güncelleme

The closing of the previously announced C Series transaction between Airbus SAS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR), Bombardier Inc.

Istanbul, July 2 (DHA) - The closing of the previously announced C Series transaction between Airbus SAS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR), Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B) and Investissement Québec came into effect on July 1st.
Airbus now owns a 50.01 percent majority stake in C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), while Bombardier and Investissement Québec (acting as mandatory for the government of Québec) own approximately 34 percent and 16 percent respectively. CSALP's head office, primary assembly line and related functions are based in Mirabel, Québec.
Furthermore, as previously announced, Bombardier has issued today in the name of Airbus SAS warrants exercisable for a total number of 100,000,000 Class B shares (subordinate voting) in the capital of Bombardier, exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price per share equal to $1.74 US, being the U.S. dollar equivalent of $2.29 Cdn on June 29, 2018.
About Bombardier
With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US.

PARTNERSanatçı çizimleri onları bu hale getirdi! İşte Ölüler Günü Festivali...Sanatçı çizimleri onları bu hale getirdi! İşte Ölüler Günü Festivali...
Uluborlu kirazını afet vurduUluborlu kirazını afet vurdu
İhracatta 'Akdeniz meyve sineği' korkusuİhracatta 'Akdeniz meyve sineği' korkusu
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Survivor'da şampiyonluğu kaybeden Nagihan'dan final sonrası ilk paylaşım

Survivor'da şampiyonluğu kaybeden Nagihan'dan final sonrası ilk paylaşım

Son dakika! Mersin'de tarım işçilerini taşıyan otobüs Kanlı Viraj'da devrildi! Ölü ve yaralılar var

Son dakika! Mersin'de tarım işçilerini taşıyan otobüs Kanlı Viraj'da devrildi! Ölü ve yaralılar var

Cumhurbaşkanlığı Sistemi nasıl olacak?

Cumhurbaşkanlığı Sistemi nasıl olacak?

Ehliyet kurslarında 'nüfus' kriteri aranmayacak

Ehliyet kurslarında 'nüfus' kriteri aranmayacak

Dolar ne kadar? Dolar kuru kaç TL? İşte piyasalardaki son durum

Dolar ne kadar? Dolar kuru kaç TL? İşte piyasalardaki son durum

İşte Türkiye'nin en büyük şirketi

İşte Türkiye'nin en büyük şirketi

Mynet'te anlık olarak en çok izlenen hisseler
Hisse Adı
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Diğer Haberler
TAV CEO’su Şener, ilk beşe girdi

TAV CEO’su Şener, ilk beşe girdi

Hobi olarak başladı şimdi 10 ton ürün elde ediyor

Hobi olarak başladı şimdi 10 ton ürün elde ediyor

Uluborlu kirazını afet vurdu

Uluborlu kirazını afet vurdu

İhracatta 'Akdeniz meyve sineği' korkusu

İhracatta 'Akdeniz meyve sineği' korkusu

Limon, fiyatıyla yüzleri ekşitiyor

Limon, fiyatıyla yüzleri ekşitiyor

İTO: Haziran ayının zam şampiyonu soğan oldu

İTO: Haziran ayının zam şampiyonu soğan oldu

İ.M.K.B endeksleri, haberler, Kapalıçarşı, Uluslararası parite ve verileri eşanlı olarak verilmektedir. İMKB isim ve logosu "Koruma Marka Belgesi" altında korunmakta olup izinsiz kullanılamaz, iktibas edilemez, değiştirilemez. İMKB ismi altında açıklanan tüm bilgilerin telif hakları tamamen İMKB'ye ait olup, tekrar yayınlanamaz.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.