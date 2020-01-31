The event stands out as an important bridge between the entrepreneurs in Turkey and the investors in Europe as it is the largest business angel network in Europe. Seedcamp is one the largest entrepreneurship development and incubation centers in Europe. They receive more than 2000 applications every year. Delivering mentorship to approx. 200 of these applications and investing in 20 out of them, Seedcamp also provides opportunity for the entrepreneurs to express themselves thanks to their events taking place every year.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-as-one-of-the-speakers-of-seedcamp/

