Emre Kurttepeli, Gave a Speech in Turkey Innovation Week Event,

This year, Turkey Innovation Week event was held at Istanbul Congress Center by Turkey Exporters Assembly and was graced with the presence of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the support of the Ministry of Economy.

On 4-5-6 December, the event hosted dozens of local and foreign speakers who are experts in their fields at Istanbul Congress Center. Emre Kurttepeli gave a speech on “New Approaches in Entrepreneurship Ecosystem” panel on the day of opening.

World-renowned leaders, CEOs, experts and academics on innovation, design, science, technology, marketing, education and energy came together at panels and conferences. Most innovative companies of Turkey were awarded. Mayor of Istanbul, Kadir Topbaş, MIT Media Lab founder Nicholas Negroponte, Former Prime Minister of Finland Esko Aho, Chairman of G20 Young Entrepreneurs Association Jeremy Liddle, Digital Media Specialist Robert Tercek were the speakers of Turkey Innovation Week as speakers this year.

