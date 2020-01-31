Emre Kurttepeli gave a speech in Webrazi Summit 2015

In the Summit which hosted two thousand attendees and brought the forthcoming names of the internet ecosystem together, 86 speakers met with the audience on 5 different stages. On the second day of Webrazzi Summit 2015, Emre Kurttepeli, President GBA (Galata Business Angels) and Founder Mynet, was one of the speakers of great attention. Kurttepeli evaluated what has changed in the ecosystem since 1999 with Arda Kutsal.

Speaking about the internet sector up to now, Kurttepeli said: “We didn’t have much idea on how to exit in the first years. But now we talk about exiting although we see that we need some time for it. On the other hand; there are real big players at the point we are now and we are forced to focus on the business enterprises that could be sold to them. In other words, there was more risk–taking in the past than there is now. More promising enetrprises are focused on nowadays. Even the presentations have a certain form. I think this is boring.”

