Emre Kurttepeli gave the Opening Speech in Mentor Clinic

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2020 13:25 | Son Güncelleme

“GBA Mentor Clinic” meeting was held in The Marmara Taksim on 18th November. Investors with investment ideas came together with mentors and angel investors.

Following the opening speech delivered by Emre Kurttepeli, Mentor Clinic gave an chance to investors planning to develop their business and progress in internet/ mobile Technologies field to have one on one meeting with any of 25 mentors for 20 minutes long. Investors at idea generating and planning stage or those that already own a business and are looking for development had the opportunity to benefit from experiences of important representatives from the Turkish internet ecosystem.

Emre Kurttepeli, Opening Speech in Mentor Clinic,

