Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

ICT Summit Now: Being the leading informational and educational event of Turkey and the surrounding geopolitical zone ICT Summit NOW is a prestigious activity with its encompassing content for business and IT markets. ICT Summit NOW provided a unique scope for professionals from three continents for creating the best business opportunities.
ICT Summit NOW offered an incomparable experience to all participants, supporters, sponsors through a rich content including keynote speeches, conferences, roundtable sessions, seminars, matchmaking meetings, affective application and demonstration areas – plus, social activities.
Emre Kurttepeli joined the panel titled “Can There be Entrepreneurship Without Innovation or Innovation Without Entrepreneurship?”
Topics of the panel were:
All these questions were answered in the “Innovation in Entrepreneurship Forum”.
