Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

ICT Summit Now: Being the leading informational and educational event of Turkey and the surrounding geopolitical zone ICT Summit NOW is a prestigious activity with its encompassing content for business and IT markets. ICT Summit NOW provided a unique scope for professionals from three continents for creating the best business opportunities.

ICT Summit NOW offered an incomparable experience to all participants, supporters, sponsors through a rich content including keynote speeches, conferences, roundtable sessions, seminars, matchmaking meetings, affective application and demonstration areas – plus, social activities.

Emre Kurttepeli joined the panel titled “Can There be Entrepreneurship Without Innovation or Innovation Without Entrepreneurship?”

Topics of the panel were:

What is entrepreneurship? How can entrepreneurship culture be created?

What is innovation? Why is innovation important for entrepreneurship? How can we develop innovation culture?

What does technology offer to entrepreneurs?

What can be done to enhance technology with innovation in Turkey?

Incentives, commercial laws and tips to use them properly

All these questions were answered in the “Innovation in Entrepreneurship Forum”.

