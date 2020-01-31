Emre Kurttepeli made a speech at TUSIAD

With the idea that “Financing of Innovation” has close relation with the financing of early stage entrepreneurship, TUSİAD organized a seminary with the title of “Early Stage Enterprise Capital” on 14 November 2011.

The policies to be applied and concrete steps which must be taken to speed up the constitution of enterprise, risk capital and business angels echo system according to financing of the innovation in the seminary

Opening speeches of the meeting was made by TUSİAD Chairman of the Board Ümit Boyner and T.R. Vice Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology Prof. Davut Kavranoğlu.

Umit Boyner told that as long as business operations can be innovative and bring their corporate structure into a healthier, transparent and innovate level, their economy will able to develop easier and reach to targets.

Boyner who also told that traditional financing methods, generally prefers low risk sectors while making investment or providing credit, and different financial actors and different financing tools must became part of the activity in areas which have high technology, high risk and impossible to show guarantee, even though the risk which may be faced with is high, investors can have high income by applying the financing technique called enterprise capital, and SEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT activities, investments, export and technology transfer increase gained a speed when we take into consideration the successful applications.