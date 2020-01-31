FİNANS
Emre Kurttepeli Made Keynote Speech at GBA Mentor Clinic VII

31.01.2020

“What do we actually need for our startups?” With this theme, Mentor Clinic has brought together experts and mentors in different areas of ecosystem for the seventh time this year.

To date, the Mentor Clinic has brought together about 1,500 entrepreneurs with 150 mentors. At Mentor Clinic, the potentials for opening up to Europe were discovered, entrepreneurs found partners and co-workers, received investment, and students had the opportunity to work and internship.

GBA Chairman Emre Kurttepeli made Keynote Speech at GBA Mentor Clinic VII

The event was held in Point Hotel Barbaros Istanbul on May 27th this year. The event hosted special mentors such as Cem Soysal, Bülent Çelebi, Uğur Şeker, Özge Öz, Arif Akdağ, Ömer Erkmen, Bora Yılmaz and Emre Kurttepeli.

As same as every year at Mentor Clinic: entrepreneurs meet mentors; With mentoring support, ideas are growing, processes are accelerating and entrepreneurship ecosystem is growing.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-made-keynote-speech-at-gba-mentor-clinic-vii/

