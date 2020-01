A conference in which business issues were discussed in order to design and develop more efficient energy systems by identifying new business models and synergies for the beginning of the energy, from information about the role of innovation in the energy field, Emre Kurttepeli has mastered the moderator of the panel on “Science Entrepreneurship Ecosystem “.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-moderated-a-panel-in-the-hello-tomorrow-the-future-of-energy/