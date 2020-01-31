Etohum which gathers internet entrepreneur together, hosts Emre Kurttepeli who is founder of Mynet.

Emre Kurttepeli will share his predictions in relation to future of the sector with the participants while evaluating the enterprises and investments which are made in the last period in e-trade sector in this meeting. Meeting will be made in Istanbul Özyeğin University between 17.30- 19.30 hours on 5 May Thursday.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/ethohum-hosting-investor-emre-kurttepeli/

