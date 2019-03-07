FİNANS

Fed's Beige Book: Shutdown and tariffs slowed economic activity

Economic activity expanded across the U.S.

Istanbul, March 7 (DHA) - Economic activity expanded across the U.S. at the beginning of 2019, with many parts of the country noting the government shutdown, higher costs due to tariffs, and ongoing trade policy uncertainty led to slower economic activity, according to a Federal Reserve report released Wednesday.
"Economic activity continued to expand in late January and February, with ten Districts reporting slight-to-moderate growth, and Philadelphia and St. Louis reporting flat economic conditions" read the Fed’s Beige Book. "About half of the Districts noted that the government shutdown had led to slower economic activity in some sectors including retail, auto sales, tourism, real estate, restaurants, manufacturing, and staffing services. Consumer spending activity was mixed across the country, with contacts from several Districts attributing lower retail and auto sales to harsh winter weather and to higher costs of credit."
Manufacturing activity strengthened on balance, but numerous manufacturing contacts conveyed concerns about weakening global demand, higher costs due to tariffs, and ongoing trade policy uncertainty, according to the Fed’s Beige Book.
"Employment increased in most Districts, with modest-to-moderate gains in a majority of Districts and steady to slightly higher employment in the rest" Fed’s Beige Book said. "Labor markets remained tight for all skill levels, including notable worker shortages for positions relating to information technology, manufacturing, trucking, restaurants, and construction. Contacts reported labor shortages were restricting employment growth in some areas."

