France CPI was stable in June, rose by 2.0 percent year on year

Istanbul, July 12 (DHA) - In June 2018, France Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was stable over a month, after an acceleration in May (+0.4 percent after +0.2 percent in April). Year on year, consumer prices rose by 2.0 percent, as in the previous month.
According to the statement made by France National Statistical Institute (Insee);
"This stability in inflation reflected two opposing trends: a sharp year-on-year acceleration in energy prices and, to a lesser extent, in these of food and tobacco, while those of services slowed down.
"'Manufactured product' prices were unchanged after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month. Services prices were also stable after +0.1 percent in May.
“This stability resulted from a rise in energy prices, less markedly than in May (+0.9 percent after +2.0 percent), offset by a downturn in food prices (
