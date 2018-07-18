FİNANS

Google will appeal EU’s ruling for €4.34 billion fine

18.07.2018 16:57

Google said in a statement that it would appeal the ruling, arguing against the EU’s view that its software is restrictive of fair competition.

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 18 (DHA) - Google said in a statement that it would appeal the ruling, arguing against the EU’s view that its software is restrictive of fair competition.

“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less” a spokesperson for the company said in the statement. “A vibrant ecosystem, rapid innovation and lower prices are classic hallmarks of robust competition.”

European Union regulators today slapped Google with a massive 4.34 billion euros ($5.04 billion) penalty for abusing the dominant position of its Android mobile operating system.

"Google must now bring the conduct effectively to an end within 90 days or face penalty payments of up to 5 percent of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company" the Commision said in a statement.

