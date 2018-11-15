FİNANS

Health expenditure rose by 17.4 pct. to 140 billion lira in 2017

Istanbul, Nov.

Istanbul, Nov. 15 (DHA) - Health expenditures rose to 140 billion 647 million lira with an increase of 17.4 percent in the year 2017.
The proportion of current health expenditure to total health expenditure was 94 percent for the year 2016 and 93.1 percent for the year 2017.
The proportion of total health expenditure to GDP was 4.5 percent in the year 2017, down by 0.1 percentage point from 4.6 percent in 2016. This proportion for general government was 3.5 percent in 2017, down from 3.6 percent in 2016.
The proportion of general government health expenditure to total health expenditure was 78.5 percent for the year 2016 and 78 percent for the year 2017.
Out-of-pocket health expenditures made by households for treatment, pharmaceuticals etc. reached to 24 billion lira with an increase of 22.7 percent in the year 2017. The proportion of household health expenditure to total health expenditure rose to 17.1 percent in the year 2017, from 16.3 percent in the previous year.
Health expenditure per capita was 1,511 lira in the year 2016 and then it reached to 1,751 lira with an increase of 15.9 percent in the year 2017. When health expenditure per capita based on dollar was evaluated, it was 500 dollars in the year 2016 and 480 dollars in the year 2017.

