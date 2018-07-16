FİNANS

Private sector’s foreign debt up to 242.5 billion dollars in May

Turkish private sector’s outstanding loans received from abroad rose by 2.33 billion dollars in the first five months of the year, up to 242.5 billion dollars by the end of May.

According to data released by Turkish Central Bank, long-term loans rose by 726 million dollars up to 222.8 billion dollars, whereas short-term loans (excluding commercial credits) rose by 1.6 billion dollars up to 19.7 billion dollars.
According to data released by Turkish Central Bank, long-term loans rose by 726 million dollars up to 222.8 billion dollars, whereas short-term loans (excluding commercial credits) rose by 1.6 billion dollars up to 19.7 billion dollars.
Regarding the currency composition, of the total long-term loans in the amount of 222.8 billion dollars, 60.0 percent consists of dollar, 34.0 percent consists of euro, 4.3 percent consists of Turkish lira and 1.7 percent consists of other currencies.
Of the total short-term loans of 19.7 billion, 46.3 percent consists of dollar, 30.6 percent consists of euro, 23.0 percent consists of Turkish lira and 0.1 percent consists of other currencies.
In the statement made by Turkish Central Bank, following remarks were made:
“From the borrower’s side, regarding long-term loans, banks’ loan liabilities decreased by 328 million dollars whereas bond liabilities reached to 30.9 billion dollars by an increase of 464 million dollars in the first five months.
“Non-bank financial institutions’ loan liabilities decreased by 75 million dollars; whereas bond liabilities amounted to 3.7 billion dollars, decreasing by 841 million dollars.
“Non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities recorded an increasing of 2.0 billion dollars; while bond liabilities amounted to 7.5 billion dollars, increasing by 530 million dollars, as of May.
“Regarding short-term loans, banks’ loan liabilities reached to 12.2 billion dollars increasing by 26.5 million dollars; whereas non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities amounted 4.5 billion, increasing by 1.3 billion dollars in the first five months.
“From the creditor’s side, regarding long-term loans, liabilities to private creditors excluding bonds amounted to 153.9 billion dollars, increasing by 689 million dollars as of May.
“Regarding short-term loans, liabilities to private creditors excluding bonds reached to 18.8 billion increasing by 1.4 billion dollars in the same period.
“Regarding the currency composition, of the total long-term loans in the amount of 222.8 billion dollars, 60.0 percent consists of dollar, 34.0 percent consists of euro, 4.3 percent consists of Turkish lira and 1.7 percent consists of other currencies.
“Of the total short-term loans of 19.7 billion, 46.3 percent consists of dollar, 30.6 percent consists of euro, 23.0 percent consists of Turkish lira and 0.1 percent consists of other currencies.
“As for the sectoral breakdown by the end of May, of the total long-term loans in the amount of 222.8 billion dollar, 50.8 percent consist of liabilities of the financial institutions, whereas 49.2 percent consists of the liabilities of the non-financial institutions.
“In the same period, of the total short-term loans in the amount of 19.7 billion dollars, 75.4 percent consists of liabilities of the financial institutions, whereas 24.6 percent consists of liabilities of the non-financial institutions.
“Private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad based on a remaining maturity basis; point out to principal repayments in the amount of USD 69.5 billion for the next 12 months by the end of May.”

