UK/May: There won’t be a second Brexit referandum under any circumstances

Hilal Sari / Istanbul, July 16 (DHA) - Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out a second referandum under any circumstances, as a respond to former Education Minister Justine Greenings suggestion for a second vote.

According to reports in British media, May’s spokesmon made following remarks on the issue:

“The British public have voted to leave the European Union. There is not going to be a second referendum… under any circumstances."

“We will consider the amendments and set out our position in due course.

Greening earlier demanded that UK citizens be given the choice to remain in the union in a second Referendum and made following remarks:

"The only solution is to take the final Brexit decision out of the hands of deadlocked politicians, away from the backroom deals, and give it back to the people."

Greening, a member of the ruling Conservative Party, had resigned as secretary of state for education in January after the government reshuffle.

