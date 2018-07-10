FİNANS

US Small Business Optimism Index hits several records in May

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 10.07.2018 15:48 | Son Güncelleme

The Small Business Optimism Index increased in May to the second highest level in the NFIB survey’s 45-year history.

Istanbul, July 10 (DHA) - The Small Business Optimism Index increased in May to the second highest level in the NFIB survey’s 45-year history. The index rose to 107.8, a three-point gain, with small businesses reporting high numbers in several key areas including compensation, profits, and sales trends.
“Main Street optimism is on a stratospheric trajectory thanks to recent tax cuts and regulatory changes. For years, owners have continuously signaled that when taxes and regulations ease, earnings and employee compensation increase” said NFIB President and CEO Juanita Duggan.
The May report hit several records:
• Compensation increases hit a 45-year high at a record net 35 percent.
• Positive earnings trends reached a survey high at a net three percent.
• Positive sales trends are at the highest level since 1995.
• Expansion plans are the most robust in survey history.
In another interesting marker, a net 19 percent of small business owners are planning price increases, the highest since 2008 and a signal of a strong economy.
A net three percent reported positive profit trends, up four points and the best reading in the survey’s history. In addition, a net 15 percent reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, up an astonishing seven points and the sixth consecutive strong month for sales.
“Small business owners are continuing an 18-month streak of unprecedented optimism which is leading to more hiring and raising wages” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg and continued:
“While they continue to face challenges in hiring qualified workers, they now have more resources to commit to attracting candidates.”

PARTNERÇocukluk aşkıyla evlenmişti... Bu fotoğraf ortalığı karıştırdı!Çocukluk aşkıyla evlenmişti... Bu fotoğraf ortalığı karıştırdı!
Airbus’ın yeni uçağı Kanada’danAirbus’ın yeni uçağı Kanada’dan
TOKİ’nin Silivri konut kurası yarın yapılacakTOKİ’nin Silivri konut kurası yarın yapılacak
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Reuters objektifine yansıdı: Milli Savunma Bakanı Hulusi Akar 'hazır ol'da!

Reuters objektifine yansıdı: Milli Savunma Bakanı Hulusi Akar 'hazır ol'da!

Meclis'e bir parti daha girdi!

Meclis'e bir parti daha girdi!

Çalışanlar dikkat! Kıdem tazminatı zamlandı

Çalışanlar dikkat! Kıdem tazminatı zamlandı

İlaç fiyatlarının tespitini Cumhurbaşkanı belirleyecek

İlaç fiyatlarının tespitini Cumhurbaşkanı belirleyecek

Mehmet Şimşek'ten yeni kabine sonrası ilk açıklama

Mehmet Şimşek'ten yeni kabine sonrası ilk açıklama

e-Devlet'ten yeni hizmet daha!

e-Devlet'ten yeni hizmet daha!

Mynet'te anlık olarak en çok izlenen hisseler
Hisse Adı
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Diğer Haberler
Airbus’ın yeni uçağı Kanada’dan

Airbus’ın yeni uçağı Kanada’dan

TOKİ’nin Silivri konut kurası yarın yapılacak

TOKİ’nin Silivri konut kurası yarın yapılacak

İran Hürmüz'ü kapatma tehdidini yineledi

İran Hürmüz'ü kapatma tehdidini yineledi

Ersoy'un bakanlığı, turizciyi umutlandırdı

Ersoy'un bakanlığı, turizciyi umutlandırdı

Tajani: Yeni hükümetten AB’ye pozitif sinyaller bekliyoruz

Tajani: Yeni hükümetten AB’ye pozitif sinyaller bekliyoruz

Pegasus'a "HR Excellence Awards 2018"de iki ödül

Pegasus'a "HR Excellence Awards 2018"de iki ödül

İ.M.K.B endeksleri, haberler, Kapalıçarşı, Uluslararası parite ve verileri eşanlı olarak verilmektedir. İMKB isim ve logosu "Koruma Marka Belgesi" altında korunmakta olup izinsiz kullanılamaz, iktibas edilemez, değiştirilemez. İMKB ismi altında açıklanan tüm bilgilerin telif hakları tamamen İMKB'ye ait olup, tekrar yayınlanamaz.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.