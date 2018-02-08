İşte en çok satan otomobiller!

1 / 42
Türkiye otomobil ve hafif ticari araç toplam pazarı, 2018 yılı Ocak ayında , bir önceki yılın aynı dönemine göre yüzde 0,7 azalarak 35.076 adet olarak gerçekleşti. 2017 yılı Ocak ayında 35.323 adet toplam pazar gerçekleşmişti.
2018 yılı Ocak ayında otomobil satışları bir önceki yılın aynı ayına göre yüzde 3,59 arttı ve 26.611 adet oldu. Geçen sene 25.689 adet satış gerçekleşmişti.
2018 yılı Ocak ayında hafif ticari araç pazarı 2017 yılının Ocak ayına göre yüzde 12,13 azaldı ve 8.465 adet olarak gerçekleşti. Geçen sene 9.634 adet satış olmuştu.
İşte 2018 yılının ilk ayında tercih edilen otomobil markaları ve satış rakamları...
FERRARI
1 adet 488 Spider satıldı
ASTON MARTIN
1 adet DB11 modeli satıldı
LEXUS
Birer adet RX ce CT satıldı
INFINITI
Satılan üç adet Infiniti'nin ikisi Q30 modeli oldu
MASERATI
Satılan 4 adet Maserati'nin hepsi Levante modeli oldu
ALFA ROMEO
5 Adetsatıldı. Giulietta 4 adetle markanın en çok satan modeli oldu
JAGUAR
12 adet satıldı En çok satan modeli 11 adet ile F Pace
SSANGYONG
31 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Tivoli: 20 adet
PORSCHE
43 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Macan: 30 adet
KARSAN
49 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli JEST: 43 adet
MINI
55 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Cooper: 18 adet
MAZDA
62 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Mazda CX 3: 37 adet
SUZUKI
67 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Vitara: 56 adet
LAND ROVER -
84 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Range Rover Velar: 27 adet
SUBARU
86 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Forester: 45 adet
JEEP
101 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Renegate: 85 adet
ISUZU
121 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli D-Max: 71 adet
IVECO
122 adet Daily modeli satıldı.
MITSUBISHI
191 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli ASX: 8 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli L200: 179 adet
VOLVO
250 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli S60: 91 adet
CITROEN
501 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli C-Elysee: 351 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Berlingo: 84 adet
KIA
542 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Cerato: 181 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli K2500: 111 adet
BMW
626 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli 5 Serisi: 166 adet
SEAT
663 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Leon : 455 adet
NISSAN
862 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Qashqai: 413 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Navara: 95 adet
PEUGEOT
987 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli 3008: 305 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Partner Tepee: 88 adet
AUDI
Bin 13 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Audi A4: 239 adet
DACIA
Bin 191 En çok satan otomobil modeli Duster: 418 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Dokker: 160 adet
OPEL
Bin 327 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Astra Sedan: 633 adet
HONDA
Bin 398 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Civic: 1118 adet
SKODA
Bin 564 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Octavia: 756 adet
MERCEDES-BENZ
Bin 670 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli C Serisi: 617 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Vito: 264 adet
HYUNDAI
2 bin 206 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli i20: 698 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli H-100: 119 adet
TOYOTA
2 bin 457 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Corolla: 1197 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Hilux: 210 adet
FORD
3 bin 330 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Focus: 504 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Courier: 941 adet
VOLKSWAGEN
4 bin 127 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Passat: 736 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Caddy: 563 adet
FIAT
4 bin 160 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Egea Sedan: 1504 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Fiorino: 896 adet
RENAULT
Listenin ilk sırasında yer alan Renault, toplamda 5 bin 162 araç satış rakamına ulaştı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Megane: 2788 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Kangoo: 280 adet