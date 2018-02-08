FİNANS

İşte en çok satan otomobiller!

Otomotiv Distribütörleri Derneği'nin (ODD) verilerine göre Ocak 2018'de bir önceki yıla göre Türkiye otomobil ve hafif ticari araç pazarında toplam 35 bin 76 adet araç satıldı. Peki yılın ilk ayında hangi otomobil ne kadar sattı? İşte cevabı...

1 / 42

Türkiye otomobil ve hafif ticari araç toplam pazarı, 2018 yılı Ocak ayında , bir önceki yılın aynı dönemine göre yüzde 0,7 azalarak 35.076 adet olarak gerçekleşti. 2017 yılı Ocak ayında 35.323 adet toplam pazar gerçekleşmişti.
2 / 42

2018 yılı Ocak ayında otomobil satışları bir önceki yılın aynı ayına göre yüzde 3,59 arttı ve 26.611 adet oldu. Geçen sene 25.689 adet satış gerçekleşmişti.
3 / 42

2018 yılı Ocak ayında hafif ticari araç pazarı 2017 yılının Ocak ayına göre yüzde 12,13 azaldı ve 8.465 adet olarak gerçekleşti. Geçen sene 9.634 adet satış olmuştu.
4 / 42

İşte 2018 yılının ilk ayında tercih edilen otomobil markaları ve satış rakamları...
5 / 42

FERRARI

1 adet 488 Spider satıldı
6 / 42

ASTON MARTIN

1 adet DB11 modeli satıldı
7 / 42

LEXUS

Birer adet RX ce CT satıldı
8 / 42

INFINITI

Satılan üç adet Infiniti'nin ikisi Q30 modeli oldu
9 / 42

MASERATI

Satılan 4 adet Maserati'nin hepsi Levante modeli oldu
10 / 42

ALFA ROMEO

5 Adetsatıldı. Giulietta 4 adetle markanın en çok satan modeli oldu
11 / 42

JAGUAR

12 adet satıldı En çok satan modeli 11 adet ile F Pace
12 / 42

SSANGYONG

31 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Tivoli: 20 adet
13 / 42

PORSCHE

43 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Macan: 30 adet
14 / 42

KARSAN

49 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli JEST: 43 adet
15 / 42

MINI

55 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Cooper: 18 adet
16 / 42

MAZDA

62 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Mazda CX 3: 37 adet
17 / 42

SUZUKI

67 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Vitara: 56 adet
18 / 42

LAND ROVER -

84 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Range Rover Velar: 27 adet
19 / 42

SUBARU

86 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Forester: 45 adet
20 / 42

JEEP

101 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Renegate: 85 adet
21 / 42

ISUZU

121 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli D-Max: 71 adet
22 / 42

IVECO

122 adet Daily modeli satıldı.
23 / 42

MITSUBISHI

191 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli ASX: 8 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli L200: 179 adet
24 / 42

VOLVO

250 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli S60: 91 adet
25 / 42

CITROEN

501 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli C-Elysee: 351 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Berlingo: 84 adet
26 / 42

KIA

542 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Cerato: 181 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli K2500: 111 adet
27 / 42

BMW

626 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli 5 Serisi: 166 adet
28 / 42

SEAT

663 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Leon : 455 adet
29 / 42

NISSAN

862 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Qashqai: 413 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Navara: 95 adet
30 / 42

PEUGEOT

987 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli 3008: 305 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Partner Tepee: 88 adet
31 / 42

AUDI

Bin 13 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Audi A4: 239 adet
32 / 42

DACIA

Bin 191 En çok satan otomobil modeli Duster: 418 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Dokker: 160 adet
33 / 42

OPEL

Bin 327 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Astra Sedan: 633 adet
34 / 42

HONDA

Bin 398 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Civic: 1118 adet
35 / 42

SKODA

Bin 564 adet satıldı. En çok satan modeli Octavia: 756 adet
36 / 42

MERCEDES-BENZ

Bin 670 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli C Serisi: 617 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Vito: 264 adet
37 / 42

HYUNDAI

2 bin 206 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli i20: 698 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli H-100: 119 adet
38 / 42

TOYOTA

2 bin 457 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Corolla: 1197 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Hilux: 210 adet
39 / 42

FORD

3 bin 330 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Focus: 504 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Courier: 941 adet
40 / 42

VOLKSWAGEN

4 bin 127 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Passat: 736 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Caddy: 563 adet
41 / 42

FIAT

4 bin 160 adet satıldı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Egea Sedan: 1504 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Fiorino: 896 adet
42 / 42

RENAULT

Listenin ilk sırasında yer alan Renault, toplamda 5 bin 162 araç satış rakamına ulaştı. En çok satan otomobil modeli Megane: 2788 adet En çok satan hafif ticari modeli Kangoo: 280 adet
