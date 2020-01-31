In order to contribute to the startup eco system, the CORPORATE STARTUP SUMMIT event, organized by the European Union and also across Europe, has taken place in Turkey. Startup Friendly Companies and 10 Leaders in the World of Startup were also announced. Emre Kurttepeli has been awarded with ” 10 Business People who gave direction to the world of Startup “

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-corporate-startup-summit-2017-10-business-people-who-give-direction-to-the-world-of-startup-was-awarded/

