  4. Emre Kurttepeli has met with the Entrepreneurs and answered the questions in G3 Forum

As the most comprehensive and great activity of the Global Entrepreneurship Week celebrated at the same time in 123 countries throughout the world and having received approx. 1500 entrepreneurs and candidate entrepreneurs, the G3 Entrepreneurship Forum was held in November 15 in Lutfi Kirdar Conference Center as hosted by TOBB Young Entrepreneurs Committee, TOBB Women Entrepreneurs Committee and GATE Turkey.

As the most comprehensive and great activity of the Global Entrepreneurship Week celebrated at the same time in 123 countries throughout the world and having received approx. 1500 entrepreneurs and candidate entrepreneurs, the G3 Entrepreneurship Forum was held in November 15 in Lutfi Kirdar Conference Center as hosted by TOBB Young Entrepreneurs Committee, TOBB Women Entrepreneurs Committee and GATE Turkey.

