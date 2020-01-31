FİNANS
  Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

Emre Kurttepeli joined the elite members of Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF).

Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

www.gif.org.tr

About Global Relations Forum : Global Relations Forum (GRF) is an independent association aspired to meet their members and all concerned individuals on a platform where they can question and discuss the issues based on the international and global relations. The objective of GIF is to support a culture where different thoughts appear in harmony and are blended creatively and to carry such culture much further. All the operations of GIF are based on unlimited curiosity, analytic questioning, rational discuss, constructive style and objective synthesis.

GIF is comprised of politics, ambassadors, academicians, members of armed forces, artists, legal experts, press members, businessmen, business women and bureaucrats who have represented Turkey and well-respected on international platforms.

Their current activities include the Round Table Meetings where such important names have been previously involved as Mr. War Wilson, a Senior Researcher at James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS); Prof. Dr. Sertaç Hami Başeren, an Academician at Faculty of Political Sciences, Ankara University; Mr. Murad Bayar, the Undersecretary of Defense Industry; Mr. Gerald Knaus, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at European Stability Initiative (ESI), and Mr. George Pataki, an U.S. Senator for New York as well as the meetings and international contacts where many senior guest speakers have been involved such as Mr. George Papandreou, the Prime Minister of Greece; Mr. Kadir Topbaş, the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality; Dr. Roland Busch, the Member of the Board of Directors at Siemens AG; Prof. Dr. Nuran Zeren Gülersoy, the Director of the Urban and Environmental Planning and Research Center of Istanbul Technical University; Mr. İbrahim Kalın, the Principal Consultant of Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey; Dr. Sijbolt J. Noorda, the Chancellor at University of Amsterdam; Ambassador Rıza Türmen; the Former Judge of European Court of Human Rights and Mr. Taha Akyol, a columnist at Milliyet Newspaper; Prof. Kenneth H. Keller, the Director of Bologna Center at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), and Prof. Kenneth H. Keller, the Professor of Science and Technology Policies.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-joined-global-relations-forum-grfgrf/

