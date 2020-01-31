Emre Kurttepeli participated in the GDOL Digital TalkFest 2012 as a panelist

GDOL Digital TalkFest 2012, is preparing for determining the community of people, organizations and units that are online via different places, time and tools, that are involved in the online world as creators, users and entrepreneurs, as a new generation who forms the common target group of the digital world, accompanied by the chosen mechanisms depending on the changing motivations and preferences.

Within this frame, the founder of Mynet Emre Kurttepeli also participated in the GDOL Digital TalkFest 2012 as a panelist which was organized in the Haliç Congress Center, on the 5th of April. Besides, the General Director of EMEA Technology Banking Enrique Perez-Hernandez, the Manager Harry Nelis and the Founder and the President of Pixmania Steve Rosenblum participated in the panel as speakers.

What is GDOL Digital TalkFest?

GDOL Digital TalkFest 2012(gdol.com.tr) is a new generation conference platform which started to describe a new online generation, was designed in international level to discuss the future of digital world.