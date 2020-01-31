The CaseCampus Program aims to mobilize the ecosystem of entrepreneurship in this region by focusing on the Istanbul ecosystem in Spring 2017 and to encourage potentially high young people who want to be entrepreneurs. The program, which will last 10 weeks, aims to expand the possibilities of entrepreneurship in Turkey through online modules and face-to-face conferences using the cases of Turkish entrepreneurs.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/endeavor-chairman-emre-kurttepeli-realized-casecampus-spring-2017-opening-speech/

