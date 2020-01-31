FİNANS
31.01.2020 14:34

In the main sponsorship of Akbank, CaseCampus, an applied learning program developed by Endeavor Association, started its fourth period with 75 new entrepreneurs from 35 different universities. Endeavor Chairman Emre Kurttepeli realized the opening of the term on Saturday, April 8, with his inspired speech.

The CaseCampus Program aims to mobilize the ecosystem of entrepreneurship in this region by focusing on the Istanbul ecosystem in Spring 2017 and to encourage potentially high young people who want to be entrepreneurs. The program, which will last 10 weeks, aims to expand the possibilities of entrepreneurship in Turkey through online modules and face-to-face conferences using the cases of Turkish entrepreneurs.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/endeavor-chairman-emre-kurttepeli-realized-casecampus-spring-2017-opening-speech/

Emre Kurttepeli, Endeavor,

