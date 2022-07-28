FİNANS

28 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ripple ne kadar oldu? Kripto paralarda son durum! 28 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe

28.07.2022 10:48

Bitcoin ve kripto para piyasaları ile ilgili son dakika gelişmeleri 28 Temmuz Perşembe günü, yani haftanın dördüncü gününde de vatandaşlar ve yatırımcılar tarafından yakından takip ediliyor. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ripple dahil olmak üzere, kripto paralarda son durumu öğrenmek isteyen kişiler arama motorlarında sorgulama yapıyor. Peki 28 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum ne kadar oldu? İşte tüm detaylar...

28 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ripple ne kadar oldu? Kripto paralarda son durum! 28 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe

Kripto paralarda son durum merak edildi. Peki 28 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple ne kadar oldu? 28 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe günü Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple da dahil olmak üzere kripto paralar ile ilgili son durum ve detaylar haberimizde...

BİTCOİN KAÇ TL? 28 TEMMUZ 2022 PERŞEMBE

Bitcoin 28 Temmuz Perşembe günü 416.272,53 TL alış, 416.255,56 TL satış fiyatından işlem görüyor.

BUGÜN BİTCOİN KAÇ DOLAR?

Bitcoin'in değeri 28 Temmuz Perşembe günü günü yüzde 9,34 artış gösterdi. Bitcoin'in alış fiyatı 23.068,58 Bitcoin'in satış fiyatı 23.067,64 Dolar oldu.

ETHEREUM KAÇ DOLAR?

Ethereum'un değeri 28 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 13,86 arttı. Ethereum'un alış fiyatı 1.632,8000satış fiyatı ise 1.632,7900 Dolar oldu.

ETHEREUM KAÇ TL? 28 TEMMUZ 2022 PERŞEMBE

28 Temmuz Perşembe günü Ethereum'un alış fiyatı 29.463,8760 TL, satış fiyatı 29.463,6956 TL'dir.

DOGECOİN KAÇ DOLAR?

Dogecoin 28 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 6,84 arttı. Bugün, Dogecoin alış fiyatı 0,0665 Dolar, satış fiyatı 0,0665 Dolar oldu.

DOGECOİN KAÇ TL? 28 TEMMUZ 2022 PERŞEMBE

28 Temmuz Perşembe günü Dogecoin alış fiyatı 1,2002 TL, satış fiyatı ise 1,2000 TL oldu.

RİPPLE KAÇ DOLAR?

Ripple'ın değeri 28 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 7,09 yükseldi.
Ripple alış fiyatı 0,3580 dolar, satış fiyatı ise 0,3579 dolar oldu.

RİPPLE KAÇ TL? 28 TEMMUZ 2022 PERŞEMBE

Bugün Ripple'ın alış fiyatı 6,4601 TL, satış fiyatı ise 6,4583 TL oldu.

