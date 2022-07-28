28 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ripple ne kadar oldu? Kripto paralarda son durum! 28 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe

Kripto paralarda son durum merak edildi. Peki 28 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple ne kadar oldu? 28 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe günü Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple da dahil olmak üzere kripto paralar ile ilgili son durum ve detaylar haberimizde...
Bitcoin 28 Temmuz Perşembe günü 416.272,53 TL alış, 416.255,56 TL satış fiyatından işlem görüyor.
Bitcoin'in değeri 28 Temmuz Perşembe günü günü yüzde 9,34 artış gösterdi. Bitcoin'in alış fiyatı 23.068,58 Bitcoin'in satış fiyatı 23.067,64 Dolar oldu.
Ethereum'un değeri 28 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 13,86 arttı. Ethereum'un alış fiyatı 1.632,8000satış fiyatı ise 1.632,7900 Dolar oldu.
28 Temmuz Perşembe günü Ethereum'un alış fiyatı 29.463,8760 TL, satış fiyatı 29.463,6956 TL'dir.
Dogecoin 28 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 6,84 arttı. Bugün, Dogecoin alış fiyatı 0,0665 Dolar, satış fiyatı 0,0665 Dolar oldu.
28 Temmuz Perşembe günü Dogecoin alış fiyatı 1,2002 TL, satış fiyatı ise 1,2000 TL oldu.
Ripple'ın değeri 28 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 7,09 yükseldi.
Ripple alış fiyatı 0,3580 dolar, satış fiyatı ise 0,3579 dolar oldu.
Bugün Ripple'ın alış fiyatı 6,4601 TL, satış fiyatı ise 6,4583 TL oldu.
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum