In the event that held in Istanbul, investment opportunities were discussed within the framework of transformation, needs and innovations of digital world.

Founder of Mynet Emre Kurttepeli was at stage as a speaker of the “Turkish Entrepreneurship Ecosystems Opportunity Areas” panel, that was moderated by Arda Kutsal.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-attended-webrazzi-summit-2019-conference-as-panel-speaker/