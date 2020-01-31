FİNANS
  Emre Kurttepeli Gave a Speech in The Official Opening of Global Entrepreneurship Week

Emre Kurttepeli Gave a Speech in The Official Opening of Global Entrepreneurship Week

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2020 13:07

17 November 2014 – The official opening of Global Entrepreneurship Week, the launch of the private market in Istanbul Stock Market and with the gong ceremony was held at the Istanbul Chamber of Industry.

Emre Kurttepeli Gave a Speech in The Official Opening of Global Entrepreneurship Week

Emre Kurttepeli attended as a speaker to the panel. Other speakers at the panel moderated by Didem Altop (Endeavor Turkey General Secretary) were Sertac F. Karaağaoğlu (Istanbul Stock Market quotes and Director of Special Market Group), Hasan Aslanoba (Aslanoba Capital President), Sina Afra (Galata Business Angels Member), Numan Numanbayraktaroğlu (212 Capital Founding member) ve Cenk Bayrakdar (Revo Capital President)

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-gave-a-speech-in-the-official-opening-of-global-entrepreneurship-week/

Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli, Gave a Speech in The Official Opening of Global Entrepreneurship,

