Experts: New York City is edging toward financial disaster

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 11.03.2019 13:09 | Son Güncelleme

New York City is careening closer to all-out financial bankruptcy for the first time since Mayor Abraham Beame ran the city more than 40 years ago, experts say, New York Post reported.

As tax-fleeced businesses and individuals flee en masse, and city public spending surges into the stratosphere, financial analysts say Gotham is perilously near total fiscal disaster.
Long-term debt is now more than $81,100 per household, and Mayor de Blasio is ramping up to spend as much as $3 billion more in the new budget than the current $89.2 billion.
“The city is running a deficit and could be in a real difficult spot if we had a recession, or a further flight of individuals because of tax reform” said Milton Ezrati, chief economist of Vested.
“New York is already in a difficult financial spot, but it would be in an impossible situation if we had any kind of setback.”
De Blasio has detailed $750 million in savings for the preliminary fiscal 2020 budget, but that won’t be enough to stave off a bloodbath if New York’s economy is hit by financial shocks

