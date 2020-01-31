FİNANS
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. finans
  4. Emre Kurttepeli Gave a Speech in Turkey Innovation Week Event

Emre Kurttepeli Gave a Speech in Turkey Innovation Week Event

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2020 13:05 | Son Güncelleme

Turkey Innovation Week event brings together all leading figures in the region to discuss latest innovation and technology trends affecting the world.

Emre Kurttepeli Gave a Speech in Turkey Innovation Week Event

This year, Turkey Innovation Week event was held at Istanbul Congress Center by Turkey Exporters Assembly and was graced with the presence of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the support of the Ministry of Economy.

On 4-5-6 December, the event hosted dozens of local and foreign speakers who are experts in their fields at Istanbul Congress Center. Emre Kurttepeli gave a speech on “New Approaches in Entrepreneurship Ecosystem” panel on the day of opening.

World-renowned leaders, CEOs, experts and academics on innovation, design, science, technology, marketing, education and energy came together at panels and conferences. Most innovative companies of Turkey were awarded. Mayor of Istanbul, Kadir Topbaş, MIT Media Lab founder Nicholas Negroponte, Former Prime Minister of Finland Esko Aho, Chairman of G20 Young Entrepreneurs Association Jeremy Liddle, Digital Media Specialist Robert Tercek were the speakers of Turkey Innovation Week as speakers this year.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-gave-a-speech-in-turkey-innovation-week-event/

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
İşte yeni Peugeot SUV 2008'in Türkiye fiyatı İşte yeni Peugeot SUV 2008'in Türkiye fiyatı
PARTNER Ünlü oyuncu sınırları zorladı! Geceye damga vuran dekolte Ünlü oyuncu sınırları zorladı! Geceye damga vuran dekolte
Emre Kurttepeli has been the Lifetime Honorary Award winnerEmre Kurttepeli has been the Lifetime Honorary Award winner
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli, Gave a Speech in Turkey Innovation Week Event,

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Altınla ilgili önemli tahmin

Altınla ilgili önemli tahmin

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

İlginizi Çekebilir

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

Emre Kurttepeli as one of the speakers of SeedCamp

Emre Kurttepeli as one of the speakers of SeedCamp

Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.