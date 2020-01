Throughout the Congress, Emre Kurttepeli, President of Endeavor, made the opening speech of entrepreneurship ecosystem leaders, researchers, public officials, entrepreneurs and investors, comprised of leading thinkers from the world of business and entrepreneurship and 3000+ participants from all over the world & 550 GEN delegations.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-made-the-opening-speech-in-global-entrepreneurship-congress-18/