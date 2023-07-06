FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Emre Kurttepeli has been attended R&D Innovation Summit and Expo event as Keynote Speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has been attended R&D Innovation Summit and Expo event as Keynote Speaker

06.07.2023 12:49 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

Emre Kurttepeli attended the summit meeting as a keynote speaker.

Emre Kurttepeli has been attended R&D Innovation Summit and Expo event as Keynote Speaker

The second one was the R & D Innovation Summit and Expo on September 7; The contributions of Ministry of Health, Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications, Istanbul Governorship, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, TUBITAK, DEIK and TOKİ under the auspices of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Development under the leadership of Architect, Engineers Group to contribute to the development of universities and industry cooperation, to Turkey’s achievement of the targets of the technology exporting countries, to create a synergy for joint projects between similar projects, to introduce, to rapidly introduce and to develop innovative projects developed by universities, technoparks, development agencies and Arge Centers.


ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Emre Kurttepeli 5. Yenilikci Markalar Zirvesi’ne panel konuşmacısı olarak katıldıEmre Kurttepeli 5. Yenilikci Markalar Zirvesi’ne panel konuşmacısı olarak katıldı
Otomobil bayilerinin ‘ikinci el’ oyunu! 'Hiçbir zaman sıfır araç fiyatlarını geçmedi'Otomobil bayilerinin ‘ikinci el’ oyunu! 'Hiçbir zaman sıfır araç fiyatlarını geçmedi'
Emekli memur maaş zammı senaryosunda ‘7 bin TL’ detayı!Emekli memur maaş zammı senaryosunda ‘7 bin TL’ detayı!
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Rekoru kırmak istedi! 50 saat boyunca aralıksız masaj yaptı ve...

Rekoru kırmak istedi! 50 saat boyunca aralıksız masaj yaptı ve...

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Cinsel organını büyütmek istedi! Penisini karınca yuvasına soktu

Cinsel organını büyütmek istedi! Penisini karınca yuvasına soktu

Kalabalığın arasından kıyıya kadar geldi! Çığlık sesleri eksilmedi

Kalabalığın arasından kıyıya kadar geldi! Çığlık sesleri eksilmedi

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.