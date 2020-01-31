Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

Endeavor Association, which was established by the leading names in Turkish business world that encourages and supports the active entrepreneurs to contribute to the economic growth, has held their 4th Ordinary General Assembly at Swissotel, on Friday, 19th April, 2013. Murat Özyeğin has been appointed as the chairman for the period of 2013-2014 during the meeting of the Board of Directors held after the General Assembly. Constituted by 18 people including Emre Kurttepeli, the Board of Directors of Endeavor consists of the prominent opinion leaders and entrepreneurs in Turkey.

