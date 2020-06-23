2020'nin en çok satan otomobil modelleri belli oldu

Türkiye otomobil ve hafif ticari araç toplam pazarı, 2020 yılı Mayıs sonunda bir önceki yılın aynı dönemine göre yüzde 20,1 artarak 183.095 adet olarak gerçekleşti.
Hangi otomobil markası kaç adet sattı?
Otomobil satışları, 2020 yılı ilk beş aylık dönemde geçen yıla göre yüzde 21,7 oranında artarak 146.528 adet olurken, hafif ticari araç pazarı yüzde 13,9 artarak 36.567 adede ulaştı.
İşte 2020 yılında en çok satan otomobil markaları ve satış rakamları...
ASTON MARTIN - 6 adet
En çok satan modeli V8 Vantage: 3 adet
BENTLEY 6 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli GT V8: 2 adet
LAMBORGHINI 7 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Urus: 5 adet
MASERATI 7 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Levante: 7 adet
FERRARI 8 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli 488 Pista: 5 adet
ALFA ROMEO - 19 Adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Giulietta: 13 adet
LEXUS - 40 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli RX: 13 adet
SMART - 41 adet satış gerçekleşti
En çok satan modeli Smart Fortwo: 33 adet
MAZDA - 49 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli MX-5: 36 adet
JAGUAR 86 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli I-Pace: 47 adet
PORSCHE - 97 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Macan: 53 adet
KARSAN - 158 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Jest: 158 adet
SSANGYONG - 175 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Korando: 50 adet
DS - 212 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli DS 7 Crossback: 200 adet
SUBARU - 225 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Forester: 115 adet
ISUZU - 267 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli D-MAX: 208 adet
MINI - 364 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Countryman: 191 adet
IVECO - 392 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Daily: 392 adet
SUZUKI - 634 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Vitara: 392 adet
LAND ROVER - 737 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Range Rover Velar: 266 adet
MITSUBISHI - 898 adet satıldı
En çok satan otomobil modeli Eclipse Cross: 56 adet En çok satan ticari modeli L-200: 764 adet
JEEP - 1161 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Renegade: 922 adet
VOLVO - 1437 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli XC90: 433 adet
NISSAN - 2364 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Qashgai: 1547 adet
BMW - 2798 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli 3 Serisi: 923 adet
AUDI - 3123 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli A3 Sedan: 751 adet
KIA - 3225 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Sportage: 1648 adet
SEAT - 3787 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Leon: 2079 adet
SKODA - 4444 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Superb: 2222 adet
HONDA - 6026 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Civic Sedan: 5270 adet
MERCEDES-BENZ - 6266 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli C Serisi: 1432 adet
HYUNDAI - 6945 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Tucson: 3323 adet
DACIA - 8234 adet
En çok satan modeli Duster: 3883 adet
TOYOTA - 9156 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Corolla: 7166 adet
OPEL - 9392 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Astra Sedan: 2314 adet
PEUGEOT - 14479 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli 3008: 5431 adet
FORD - 19 bin 015 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Focus: 3871 adet
VOLKSWAGEN 19 bin 294 adet
En çok satan modeli Passat: 8586 adet
Fiat - 24 bin 946 adet satıldı
En çok satan modeli Egea Sedan: 14.524 adet
Renault 25 bin 036 araç satıldı
En çok satan modeli Clio HB: 10.893 adet
