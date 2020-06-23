FİNANS
2020'nin en çok satan otomobil modelleri belli oldu

EKONOMİ HABERLERİ  | 23.06.2020 15:51 | Son Güncelleme

Otomotiv Distribütörleri Derneği (ODD) verilerine göre, Türkiye otomobil ve hafif ticari araç toplam pazarı, 2020 yılı Mayıs sonunda bir önceki yılın aynı dönemine göre yüzde 20,1 artarak 183.095 adet olarak gerçekleşti. Peki kullanıcılar otomatik mi manuel mi, dizel mi benzin mi tercih ediyor. İşte 2020 yılında Türkiye'nin en çok satılan otomobil marka ve modelleri...

Türkiye otomobil ve hafif ticari araç toplam pazarı, 2020 yılı Mayıs sonunda bir önceki yılın aynı dönemine göre yüzde 20,1 artarak 183.095 adet olarak gerçekleşti.

Hangi otomobil markası kaç adet sattı?

Otomobil satışları, 2020 yılı ilk beş aylık dönemde geçen yıla göre yüzde 21,7 oranında artarak 146.528 adet olurken, hafif ticari araç pazarı yüzde 13,9 artarak 36.567 adede ulaştı.
İşte 2020 yılında en çok satan otomobil markaları ve satış rakamları...

ASTON MARTIN - 6 adet

En çok satan modeli V8 Vantage: 3 adet

BENTLEY 6 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli GT V8: 2 adet

LAMBORGHINI 7 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Urus: 5 adet

MASERATI 7 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Levante: 7 adet

FERRARI 8 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli 488 Pista: 5 adet

ALFA ROMEO - 19 Adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Giulietta: 13 adet

LEXUS - 40 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli RX: 13 adet

SMART - 41 adet satış gerçekleşti

En çok satan modeli Smart Fortwo: 33 adet

MAZDA - 49 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli MX-5: 36 adet

JAGUAR 86 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli I-Pace: 47 adet

PORSCHE - 97 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Macan: 53 adet

KARSAN - 158 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Jest: 158 adet

SSANGYONG - 175 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Korando: 50 adet

DS - 212 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli DS 7 Crossback: 200 adet

SUBARU - 225 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Forester: 115 adet

ISUZU - 267 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli D-MAX: 208 adet

MINI - 364 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Countryman: 191 adet

IVECO - 392 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Daily: 392 adet

SUZUKI - 634 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Vitara: 392 adet

LAND ROVER - 737 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Range Rover Velar: 266 adet

MITSUBISHI - 898 adet satıldı

En çok satan otomobil modeli Eclipse Cross: 56 adet En çok satan ticari modeli L-200: 764 adet

JEEP - 1161 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Renegade: 922 adet

VOLVO - 1437 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli XC90: 433 adet

NISSAN - 2364 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Qashgai: 1547 adet

BMW - 2798 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli 3 Serisi: 923 adet

AUDI - 3123 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli A3 Sedan: 751 adet

KIA - 3225 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Sportage: 1648 adet

SEAT - 3787 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Leon: 2079 adet

SKODA - 4444 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Superb: 2222 adet

HONDA - 6026 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Civic Sedan: 5270 adet

MERCEDES-BENZ - 6266 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli C Serisi: 1432 adet

HYUNDAI - 6945 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Tucson: 3323 adet

DACIA - 8234 adet

En çok satan modeli Duster: 3883 adet

TOYOTA - 9156 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Corolla: 7166 adet

OPEL - 9392 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Astra Sedan: 2314 adet

PEUGEOT - 14479 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli 3008: 5431 adet

FORD - 19 bin 015 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Focus: 3871 adet

VOLKSWAGEN 19 bin 294 adet

En çok satan modeli Passat: 8586 adet

Fiat - 24 bin 946 adet satıldı

En çok satan modeli Egea Sedan: 14.524 adet

Renault 25 bin 036 araç satıldı

En çok satan modeli Clio HB: 10.893 adet
Yanlış liste citroën nerede
Bu fiyatlarda araba alınmaz yazın 50 tane satanlar nasıl bayilik yapsınlar nasıl eleman çalıştırsınlar
