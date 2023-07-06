FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Emre Kurttepeli, Attended “Endeavor Friday Webinars #4” as Speaker

Emre Kurttepeli, Attended “Endeavor Friday Webinars #4” as Speaker

06.07.2023 10:55 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

“There is no need to be afraid of anything that is temporary”

Emre Kurttepeli, Attended “Endeavor Friday Webinars #4” as Speaker

Endeavor Friday Webinars #4, dated April 17, 2020; It was made with the participation of Emre Kurttepeli. The headline of webinar was “Chaos and strategy management from an entrepreneurial and investor perspective”.

p

The topics of Endeavor Webinar #4; “moving away from the traditional business model, the processes of opening back sectors such as trade, tourism, luxury consumption, international damages and measures, why enterprises may be more fortunate than corporate companies.

Recommendations After COVID-19

Your first priority should be the health and safety of your colleagues and customers. Do not compromise in any case.
Cash flow is more important than profitability or growth during this crisis period. Quickly switch to cash flow management. It is always better to shrink and survive than to close your company.
It is inevitable to cut costs at the moment. One of the lessons of the past crises is that the fastest actor to cut costs will survive. Do not forget that in such periods; reducing costs is much easier and faster than finding financial resources
Not every expense is equal. Look for strategic (core-competency) rather than quantity when lowering expenses. Strategic expenses are the last ones to be cut down because you will need them again when the crisis is over and the growth period begins.
Pay close attention to your collections, follow them closely.
Those who survive at the end of this period will get stronger. Better times than before are waiting for you when you get through this period. Never take this out of your mind.
https://medium.com/@endeavortr/realist-olun-ve-ge%C3%A7ici-olan-%C5%9Feylerden-korkmay%C4%B1n-60fd3360812c


ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!
Merkez Bankası ‘karar verildi’ diyerek duyurduMerkez Bankası ‘karar verildi’ diyerek duyurdu
Otomobil bayilerinin ‘ikinci el’ oyunu! 'Hiçbir zaman sıfır araç fiyatlarını geçmedi'Otomobil bayilerinin ‘ikinci el’ oyunu! 'Hiçbir zaman sıfır araç fiyatlarını geçmedi'
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Okul müdürüydü! 15 yaşındaki öğrenciyle yasak aşkı ifşa edildi

Okul müdürüydü! 15 yaşındaki öğrenciyle yasak aşkı ifşa edildi

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Dünya bu görüntüleri konuşuyor! Gülücükler saçtı, espriler yaptı

Dünya bu görüntüleri konuşuyor! Gülücükler saçtı, espriler yaptı

10 yaşındaki kıza tecavüz etti! Hamile olduğunu öğrenince...

10 yaşındaki kıza tecavüz etti! Hamile olduğunu öğrenince...

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.