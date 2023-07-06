FİNANS

  4. Emre Kurttepeli Delivered the “Google AccelerateX Program” Demo Day Welcome Speech

Emre Kurttepeli Delivered the “Google AccelerateX Program” Demo Day Welcome Speech

The “Google AccelerateX Program”, organized in cooperation with Endeavor and Google Turkey, was completed with an online Demo Day on March 30, 2023.

Emre Kurttepeli Delivered the “Google AccelerateX Program” Demo Day Welcome Speech

Emre Kurttepeli delivered a Welcome Speech at the event. Emre Kurttepeli in his speech:

AccelerateX Program is our first collaboration with Google. For an institution like ours, which has very close collaborations with the private sector, It is a pleasure for us to be able to add value to the Turkish entrepreneurship ecosystem with Google. As Endeavor, we carry fast-growing companies to the global and support Turkey’s role model entrepreneurs.

Today, we completing the 3-month long AccelerateX acceleration program with Demo Day. He stated that Endeavor is the global platform of pioneering entrepreneurs who carry Turkey to the future. We are at the confluence of those who grow the Turkish entrepreneurship ecosystem. We aim to transfer our 15+ years of knowledge to the next generation and to use this knowledge for the development of the ecosystem. In order to open the doors of the world to these entrepreneurs, it was important to start by creating sectoral and vertical pools together with the right partners such as Google.

The biggest common points of the entrepreneurs we support are “thinking big” and “talent”. From the very beginning, these companies and their founders, who intend to change not only where they are, but also the world, continue on their way without getting bored of learning, without fear of change, are now shaping the course of countries and the world. We work to add value to these entrepreneurs, and we expect this from AccelerateX initiatives too. Our task is to pave the way for entrepreneurs. They create the remaining magic. “I wish success to all ventures,” he said.

Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

