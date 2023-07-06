Emre Kurttepeli Explained ‘’What he recommends to future generations’’

Endeavor spoke with “Multiplier” entrepreneurs who are leading the growth of the Entrepreneurship ecosystem.

In the video series with 11 entrepreneurs who created the firsts of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Turkey, the past 15 years, today and the future are discussed.

Endeavor Chairman of the Board Emre Kurttepeli talked about how he found the entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurial environment in Turkey, what has changed from the past to the present, what steps an entrepreneur should take to be successful and what he recommends to future generations.



