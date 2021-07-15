SPK'dan 29 internet sitesi için kapatma kararı! İşte kapatma kararı istenen internet siteleri listesi

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 29 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istedi. SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yurt dışından kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığını tespit ettiği internet sitelerine ilişkin erişim engelleme talebinde bulundu.
• https://ankacapitalmarkets.co.uk
• https://amarketsprofit.org/trade-tr
• https://ffbyatirim.com
• www.indexfx8.com
• https://gkmforex54.com
• https://destekfx63.com
• https://yurtdisiforex49.com
• https://www.priceboxfx6.com
• https://livafx4.com
• https://fibermarkets24.com
• https://finanscapitalmarkets24.com
• https://caratfx18.com
• https://gafx56.com
• https://www.idolfx27.com
• https://idealfx47.com
• https://balfx38.com
• https://www.hftrade13.com
• https://truvafx29.com
• https://kalefx69.com
• https://www.forextr74.com
• https://www.klasfx100.com
• https://phaseforex70.com
• https://gannmarkets67.com
• https://lotascapital53.com
• https://www.trendfx88.com
• https://olivemarkets83.com
• https://www.hizlifx135.com
• https://www.ekolfx120.com
• https://winexmarkets27.com
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum