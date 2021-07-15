FİNANS

SPK'dan 29 internet sitesi için kapatma kararı! İşte kapatma kararı istenen internet siteleri listesi

Yasa dışı işlem yaptığı tespit edilen ve Türkiye'de resmi faaliyette bulunmayan forex web siteleri için kapatma talebi geldi.

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, 29 web sitesinin kapatılmasını istedi. SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yurt dışından kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığını tespit ettiği internet sitelerine ilişkin erişim engelleme talebinde bulundu.

İŞTE KAPATMA KARARI ALINAN SİTELER

https://ankacapitalmarkets.co.uk
https://amarketsprofit.org/trade-tr
https://ffbyatirim.com
• www.indexfx8.com
https://gkmforex54.com
https://destekfx63.com
https://yurtdisiforex49.com
https://www.priceboxfx6.com
https://livafx4.com
https://fibermarkets24.com
https://finanscapitalmarkets24.com
https://caratfx18.com
https://gafx56.com
https://www.idolfx27.com
https://idealfx47.com
https://balfx38.com
https://www.hftrade13.com
https://truvafx29.com
https://kalefx69.com
https://www.forextr74.com
https://www.klasfx100.com
https://phaseforex70.com
https://gannmarkets67.com
https://lotascapital53.com
https://www.trendfx88.com
https://olivemarkets83.com
https://www.hizlifx135.com
https://www.ekolfx120.com
https://winexmarkets27.com


