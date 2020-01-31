FİNANS
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. finans
  4. Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2020 13:32 | Son Güncelleme

The 13th of the Entrepreneurs Roundtable events, which have been initiated in New York and are entrepreneur-investor meetings, was held in Urban Station office on 28th March, 2013. The guest investor speech of the ER organization based in New York was performed by Emre Kurttepeli, the Founder of Mynet and the Chairman of Galata Business Angels. The event opened with speech by Kurttepeli went on with entrepreneurs’ presentations, uestions and answers.

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Allowing a wide networking opportunity for the participants, the mission of ER, which was organized by Mr. Murat Aktihanoglu, is to ensure that the entrepreneurs can procure the mentorship services as required from the individuals within the organization of ER after they have performed their presentations. As a place where the entrepreneur can get the support and the mentorship service within the field they need, ER has made use of the network they have since the first day when they began, and this network is gradually growing.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-has-participated-in-er-istanbul-entrepreneurs-roundtable-meeting-as-a-speaker/

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
2020 Pasaport harçları ne kadar? 2020 Pasaport harçları ne kadar?
PARTNER Ünlü oyuncu sınırları zorladı! Geceye damga vuran dekolte Ünlü oyuncu sınırları zorladı! Geceye damga vuran dekolte
Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali BabacanEmre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli, ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable,

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Altınla ilgili önemli tahmin

Altınla ilgili önemli tahmin

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

İlginizi Çekebilir

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

Emre Kurttepeli made a speech in iyiYatırım Summit

Emre Kurttepeli made a speech in iyiYatırım Summit

At the Annual Conference of EBAN (European Business Angels Network), Kurttepeli has described the Angel Investment…

At the Annual Conference of EBAN (European Business Angels Network), Kurttepeli has described the Angel Investment…

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.