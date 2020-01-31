Emre Kurttepeli, Made The Opening Speech in Mentor Clinic II,

Following the opening speech delivered by Emre Kurttepeli, Mentor Clinic gave an opportunity to 250 investors who planning to develop business and progress in internet/ mobile Technologies field to have one on one meeting with any of 30 mentors for 20 minutes long.

Emre Kurttepeli, Ali Sabancı, Nevzat Aydın, Fırat İşbecer, Arif Akdağ, Cem Soysal, Melih Ödemiş, Haluk Elçi, Ömer Faruk Akarca, Ömer Hızıroğlu, Ayşe İnal, Cenk Bayrakdar, Ziya Alemdar, İhsan Elgin, Burçin Ergünt, Bora Yılmaz, Cem Baydar, Osman Ünsal, Orkun Saitoğlu, İbrahim Coşkuner, Devrim Ziya Tavil, Fırat Yalçın, Duygu Eren, Murat Tortopoğlu, Bora Akman, Emre Özbek, Serkan Ünsal, Furkan Gül, Erman Turan, Elbruz Yılmaz, Barış Ruacan, Gizem Yasa, Hande Çilingir, Tarik Sinan ve Serkan Köse, were the speakers and the mentors of this years GBA Mentor Clinic II.

