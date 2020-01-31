FİNANS
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. finans
  4. Emre Kurttepeli Made The Opening Speech in Mentor Clinic II

Emre Kurttepeli Made The Opening Speech in Mentor Clinic II

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2020 13:16 | Son Güncelleme

GBA “Mentor Clinic II” meeting was held in Maslak Sheraton on 30 April 2014. Investors with investment ideas came together with mentors and angel investors.

Emre Kurttepeli Made The Opening Speech in Mentor Clinic II

Following the opening speech delivered by Emre Kurttepeli, Mentor Clinic gave an opportunity to 250 investors who planning to develop business and progress in internet/ mobile Technologies field to have one on one meeting with any of 30 mentors for 20 minutes long.

Emre Kurttepeli, Ali Sabancı, Nevzat Aydın, Fırat İşbecer, Arif Akdağ, Cem Soysal, Melih Ödemiş, Haluk Elçi, Ömer Faruk Akarca, Ömer Hızıroğlu, Ayşe İnal, Cenk Bayrakdar, Ziya Alemdar, İhsan Elgin, Burçin Ergünt, Bora Yılmaz, Cem Baydar, Osman Ünsal, Orkun Saitoğlu, İbrahim Coşkuner, Devrim Ziya Tavil, Fırat Yalçın, Duygu Eren, Murat Tortopoğlu, Bora Akman, Emre Özbek, Serkan Ünsal, Furkan Gül, Erman Turan, Elbruz Yılmaz, Barış Ruacan, Gizem Yasa, Hande Çilingir, Tarik Sinan ve Serkan Köse, were the speakers and the mentors of this years GBA Mentor Clinic II.

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-made-the-opening-speech-in-mentor-clinic-ii/

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
Kredi alacaklar dikkat! Bu haberi okumadan almayınKredi alacaklar dikkat! Bu haberi okumadan almayın
PARTNER Ünlü oyuncu sınırları zorladı! Geceye damga vuran dekolte Ünlü oyuncu sınırları zorladı! Geceye damga vuran dekolte
Emre Kurttepeli Participated as a Speaker to the Webrazzi Startup’14 ConferenceEmre Kurttepeli Participated as a Speaker to the Webrazzi Startup’14 Conference
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli, Made The Opening Speech in Mentor Clinic II,

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Altınla ilgili önemli tahmin

Altınla ilgili önemli tahmin

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

İlginizi Çekebilir

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

Emre Kurttepeli made a speech in iyiYatırım Summit

Emre Kurttepeli made a speech in iyiYatırım Summit

At the Annual Conference of EBAN (European Business Angels Network), Kurttepeli has described the Angel Investment…

At the Annual Conference of EBAN (European Business Angels Network), Kurttepeli has described the Angel Investment…

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.