FİNANS
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. finans
  4. Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2020 13:33 | Son Güncelleme

Held each year by YPO (Young President Organisation) and titled “Crossing Over”, the Global Leadership Conference (GLC) which hosted 2500 CEOs and the leaders of industry from 120 countries took place in Istanbul between 28th February and 1st March, 2013. Emre Kurttepeli attended “Opportunities in Digital Economy of Global Leadership Conference” panel as a speaker. The prominent speakers at the conference included world leaders such as Tony Blair, George Papandreou and Gerard Schröder.

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

GLC: Each year, young business leaders from around the world come together for the YPO Global Leadership Summit. During the two-day event, more than 2,500 chief executives and industry leaders representing more than 120 countries meet world-renowned speakers and resources to address key issues in business, politics, technology, medicine, culture, philanthropy, humanities and more.

www.ypo.org

http://www.ypo.org/events/global-leadership-summit-2013/

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-has-made-a-speech-at-global-leadership-summit/

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
Huzur Hakkı nedir, kime ödenir? TDK açıklaması ve terim anlamı Huzur Hakkı nedir, kime ödenir? TDK açıklaması ve terim anlamı
PARTNER Kimseye aldırmadı! Öpmelere doyamadı! Kimseye aldırmadı! Öpmelere doyamadı!
Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speakerEmre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli, Global Leadership Summit,

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Bakan duyurdu: Bugün ödemeler başlıyor

Bakan duyurdu: Bugün ödemeler başlıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

İlginizi Çekebilir

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Columbia Magazine covers Kurttepeli: Creating Turkey’s Largest Internet Portal

Columbia Magazine covers Kurttepeli: Creating Turkey’s Largest Internet Portal

Emre Kurttepeli becomes an Ashoka fellow

Emre Kurttepeli becomes an Ashoka fellow

Emre Kurttepeli Participated as a Speaker at UK-Turkey Knowledge Partnership Discussion

Emre Kurttepeli Participated as a Speaker at UK-Turkey Knowledge Partnership Discussion

Entrepreneurs and Investors Met

Entrepreneurs and Investors Met

Emre Kurttepeli has met with the Entrepreneurs and answered the questions in G3 Forum

Emre Kurttepeli has met with the Entrepreneurs and answered the questions in G3 Forum

Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

Emre Kurttepeli joined Global Relations Forum (GRFGRF)

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.