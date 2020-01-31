Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

GLC: Each year, young business leaders from around the world come together for the YPO Global Leadership Summit. During the two-day event, more than 2,500 chief executives and industry leaders representing more than 120 countries meet world-renowned speakers and resources to address key issues in business, politics, technology, medicine, culture, philanthropy, humanities and more.

