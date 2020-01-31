FİNANS
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. finans
  4. Emre Kurttepeli Participated as a Keynote Speaker to the GBA Mentor Clinic III

Emre Kurttepeli Participated as a Keynote Speaker to the GBA Mentor Clinic III

FİNANS HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2020 13:02 | Son Güncelleme

The event started with keynote speech of President of GBA and Mynet Chairman.

Emre Kurttepeli Participated as a Keynote Speaker to the GBA Mentor Clinic III

Emre Kurttepeli who talked about their attempts to develop the quality and quantity of the entrepreneurship and angel investment as well as to open up the ventures based off Turkey to the world, stated they invested in 15 businesses worth 5 million dollars. Kurttepeli, who announced the Business Angels’s new investment FlowerBox, ended his speech with a very important advice: “ Entrepreneurship is the most just system that’s known today. It doesn’t matter where you live or where you studied. In the world of entrepreneurship we are all equal and none of us is in any way superior to the other. Entrepreneurship Ecosystem is a system open to everyone and that contains equal opportunities in itself. So, don’t be scared and take action.”

http://emrekurttepeli.com/en/emre-kurttepeli-spoke-on-gba-mentor-clinic-iii/

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
Emeklilikte yaşa takılanlar ne istiyor?Emeklilikte yaşa takılanlar ne istiyor?
PARTNER Kimseye aldırmadı! Öpmelere doyamadı! Kimseye aldırmadı! Öpmelere doyamadı!
Emre Kurttepeli gave speech at Facebook – Endeavor MeetingEmre Kurttepeli gave speech at Facebook – Endeavor Meeting
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli, GBA Mentor Clinic III,

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Çin’de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı yükseldi

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

Virüsün ortaya çıktı yerde yaşıyor! Türk oyuncudan flaş açıklama

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

McDonald's Türkiye satıldı! İşte yeni sahibi

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Kişisel verilerin izinsiz paylaşılmasına hapis cezası

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Altına WHO darbesi! Fiyatlar düştü

Bakan duyurdu: Bugün ödemeler başlıyor

Bakan duyurdu: Bugün ödemeler başlıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

İlginizi Çekebilir

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Emre Kurttepeli: İnternet pazarı büyüyor

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

Borsa şirketlerinin piyasa değeri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

İMKB'deki 'kuruşluk hisse' senetleri

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has made a speech at Global Leadership Summit

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has participated in “ER – Istanbul Entrepreneurs Roundtable” Meeting as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli received Accredited Angel Investor License from the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

Emre Kurttepeli becomes a Board Member of Endeavor

Emre Kurttepeli as one of the speakers of SeedCamp

Emre Kurttepeli as one of the speakers of SeedCamp

Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.