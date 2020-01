Emre Kurttepeli participated as a speaker in the “What is Next in Turkish Internet Market?” panel. Emre Kurttepeli said that “To make a global product and being able to respond to local market needs are many different things” in his speech. The panel’s other speakers are Didem Altop (Endeavor Tr), Hasan Aslanoba (Aslanoba Capital) and the panel moderated by Arda Kutsal.

