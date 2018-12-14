FİNANS

IMF: World debt hits new record at 184 trillion dollars

Istanbul, Dec.

Istanbul, Dec. 14 (DHA) - Global debt hit a record 184 trillion dollars last year, equivalent to more than 86,000 dollars per person, more than double the average per-capita income, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) data.
Borrowing is led by the U.S., China, and Japan, the three biggest economies, the IMF said, highlighting potential risks to global expansion given that their share of debt exceeds that of output. Overall, the amount of worldwide public and private debt is equal to about 225 percent of gross domestic product.
The IMF debt figure is 2 trillion dollars higher than the fund’s previous estimate released in October, adding end-2017 data and several countries that had not previously reported updated numbers. The Fund uses data for 190 countries dating back to the 1950s.

İYİ Parti ve CHP arasındaki kriz çözüldü! Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan dikkat çeken çıkış: Özgür'ü aşamıyorum!

'Korkuyorum' diyen Fatih Portakal'a kötü haber!

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan 'İkinci 100 Günlük Eylem Planı'nı açıklandı

SGK'daki aylığınıza dikkat! 5 yıl süresi var

Asgari ücret için TÜİK bekleniyor

Dolar ne kadar? 14 Aralık dolar kuru yorumları

Mutluluk garantili ürünler ile yeni yıl hediyesi aramaya son!

Kömüre alternatif zeytin çekirdeği Yunanistan'a ihraç ediliyor

Mutluluk garantili ürünler ile yeni yıl hediyesi aramaya son!

Fed Başkanı, faiz artırmaya devam edeceklerini açıkladı

Hazine ve Maliye Bakanı Berat Albayrak'tan piyasa mesajı

İnegöl’den 9 ülkeye fidan ihracatı

İnşaat faaliyetleri, Kasım ayında sınırlı düzeyde kaldı

AA'nın "Yılın Fotoğrafları" oylaması

“Getirilen istisnalar lirayı korumaya hizmet etmiyor”

Tarım ürünleri üretici fiyatları Kasım’da yüzde 2.53 arttı

TÜRKONFED/Turan: Türkiye’nin gündemi, A’dan Z’ye dijital dönüşüm olmalı

