IMF: World debt hits new record at 184 trillion dollars

Istanbul, Dec. 14 (DHA) - Global debt hit a record 184 trillion dollars last year, equivalent to more than 86,000 dollars per person, more than double the average per-capita income, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) data.

Borrowing is led by the U.S., China, and Japan, the three biggest economies, the IMF said, highlighting potential risks to global expansion given that their share of debt exceeds that of output. Overall, the amount of worldwide public and private debt is equal to about 225 percent of gross domestic product.

The IMF debt figure is 2 trillion dollars higher than the fund’s previous estimate released in October, adding end-2017 data and several countries that had not previously reported updated numbers. The Fund uses data for 190 countries dating back to the 1950s.

