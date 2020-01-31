Kolektif Explore hosted Emre Kurttepeli as the Keynote Speaker

Kolektif Explore that was organised by Kolektif House on 4 November 2015 hosted Emre Kurttepeli as the keynote speaker. Emre Kurttepeli answered the most common questions of entrepreneurs based on his experiences and gave insights about the business during the speech moderated by Mehmet Duru from 10Sayfa. After Kurttepeli’s speech, the event went on with the presentations covering the stories behind the entrepreneurial ideas and projects of 3 entrepreneurs.

