7 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ripple ne kadar oldu? Kripto paralarda son durum! 7 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe

Kripto paralarda son durum merak edildi. Peki 7 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple ne kadar oldu? 7 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe günü Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple da dahil olmak üzere kripto paralar ile ilgili son durum ve detaylar haberimizde...
Bitcoin 7 Temmuz Perşembe günü 353.054,79 TL alış, 353.054,62 TL satış fiyatından işlem görüyor.
Bitcoin'in değeri 7 Temmuz Perşembe günü günü yüzde 1,31 artış gösterdi. Bitcoin'in alış fiyatı 20.386,58, Bitcoin'in satış fiyatı 20.386,57 Dolar oldu.
Ethereum'un değeri 7 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 2,82 arttı. Ethereum'un alış fiyatı 1.168,9600 satış fiyatı ise 1.168,9500 Dolar oldu.
7 Temmuz Perşembe günü Ethereum'un alış fiyatı 20.244,0493 TL, satış fiyatı 20.243,8761 TL'dir.
Dogecoin 7 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 1,29 artış gösterdi. Bugün, Dogecoin alış fiyatı 0,0684 Dolar, satış fiyatı 0,0684 Dolar oldu.
7 Temmuz Perşembe günü Dogecoin alış fiyatı 1,1840 TL, satış fiyatı ise 1,1839 TLoldu.
Ripple'ın değeri 7 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 1,70 arttı.
Ripple alış fiyatı 0,3295 Dolar, satış fiyatı ise 0,3294 dolar oldu.
Bugün Ripple'ın alış fiyatı 5,7063 TL, satış fiyatı ise 5,7045 TL oldu.
