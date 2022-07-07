7 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ripple ne kadar oldu? Kripto paralarda son durum! 7 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe

FİNANS

Bitcoin ve kripto para piyasaları ile ilgili son dakika gelişmeleri 7 Temmuz Perşembe günü, yani haftanın dördüncü gününde de vatandaşlar ve yatırımcılar tarafından yakından takip ediliyor. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ripple dahil olmak üzere, kripto paralarda son durumu öğrenmek isteyen kişiler arama motorlarında sorgulama yapıyor. Peki 7 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum ne kadar oldu? İşte ayrıntılar...

Kripto paralarda son durum merak edildi. Peki 7 Temmuz Bitcoin ne kadar? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple ne kadar oldu? 7 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe günü Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple da dahil olmak üzere kripto paralar ile ilgili son durum ve detaylar haberimizde...

BİTCOİN KAÇ TL? 7 TEMMUZ 2022 PERŞEMBE

Bitcoin 7 Temmuz Perşembe günü 353.054,79 TL alış, 353.054,62 TL satış fiyatından işlem görüyor.

BUGÜN BİTCOİN KAÇ DOLAR?

Bitcoin'in değeri 7 Temmuz Perşembe günü günü yüzde 1,31 artış gösterdi. Bitcoin'in alış fiyatı 20.386,58, Bitcoin'in satış fiyatı 20.386,57 Dolar oldu.

ETHEREUM KAÇ DOLAR?

Ethereum'un değeri 7 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 2,82 arttı. Ethereum'un alış fiyatı 1.168,9600 satış fiyatı ise 1.168,9500 Dolar oldu.

ETHEREUM KAÇ TL? 7 TEMMUZ 2022 PERŞEMBE

7 Temmuz Perşembe günü Ethereum'un alış fiyatı 20.244,0493 TL, satış fiyatı 20.243,8761 TL'dir.

DOGECOİN KAÇ DOLAR?

Dogecoin 7 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 1,29 artış gösterdi. Bugün, Dogecoin alış fiyatı 0,0684 Dolar, satış fiyatı 0,0684 Dolar oldu.

DOGECOİN KAÇ TL? 7 TEMMUZ 2022 PERŞEMBE

7 Temmuz Perşembe günü Dogecoin alış fiyatı 1,1840 TL, satış fiyatı ise 1,1839 TLoldu.

RİPPLE KAÇ DOLAR?

Ripple'ın değeri 7 Temmuz Perşembe günü yüzde 1,70 arttı.
Ripple alış fiyatı 0,3295 Dolar, satış fiyatı ise 0,3294 dolar oldu.

RİPPLE KAÇ TL? 7 TEMMUZ 2022 PERŞEMBE

Bugün Ripple'ın alış fiyatı 5,7063 TL, satış fiyatı ise 5,7045 TL oldu.

