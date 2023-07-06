Emre Kurttepeli Explained The Istanbul Technology Ecosystem Map…

FİNANS

(26 June 2020) Emre Kurttepeli on live broadcast; gave important information about entrepreneurship ecosystem and Endeavor Turkey.

Kurttepeli shared that the aim of the Istanbul technology ecosystem map is to answer questions such as how the ecosystem develops and what kind of shortcomings it has, and stated that those who develop the biggest entrepreneurs are other successful entrepreneurs.

Expressing that the more successful entrepreneurs from our country, the faster the ecosystem will grow, Kurttepeli added that Istanbul is one of the cities with the highest trust among entrepreneurs.

https://webrazzi.com/2020/06/26/emre-kurttepeli-endeavor-turkiye-canli-yayin/

