Emre Kurttepeli has been the Lifetime Honorary Award winner

The 7th of Startup Turkey events which brings software, mobile, games and e-commerce entrepreneurs and investors in the world together was held in Antalya on March 3,2015.

This year, Angel Investment Awards that are of the most important components of the entrepreneurial ecosystem has been given for the fist time in order to encourage and reward the angel investors. The candidates were selected from more than 120 nominations.

Candidates were evaluated by 15 different criterias such as past performances, portfolio volume, the mentoring process for entrepreneurs , investor network memberships, university and non-governmental organization partnerships and determined at the end of the interviews with entrepreneurs about angel nvestors

