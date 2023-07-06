FİNANS

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. FİNANS
  3. Ekonomi
  4. Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

06.07.2023 12:06 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

ICT Summit Now which is the biggest business and technology summit of 3 continents was held at the Haliç Congress Center in İstanbul between 24-26 September 2013.

Emre Kurttepeli has joined “ICT Summit NOW” as a speaker

ICT Summit Now: Being the leading informational and educational event of Turkey and the surrounding geopolitical zone ICT Summit NOW is a prestigious activity with its encompassing content for business and IT markets. ICT Summit NOW provided a unique scope for professionals from three continents for creating the best business opportunities.

ICT Summit NOW offered an incomparable experience to all participants, supporters, sponsors through a rich content including keynote speeches, conferences, roundtable sessions, seminars, matchmaking meetings, affective application and demonstration areas – plus, social activities.

Emre Kurttepeli joined the panel titled “Can There be Entrepreneurship Without Innovation or Innovation Without Entrepreneurship?”

Topics of the panel were:

• What is entrepreneurship? How can entrepreneurship culture be created?
• What is innovation? Why is innovation important for entrepreneurship? How can we develop innovation culture?
• What does technology offer to entrepreneurs?
• What can be done to enhance technology with innovation in Turkey?
• Incentives, commercial laws and tips to use them properly

All these questions were answered in the “Innovation in Entrepreneurship Forum”.

ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!Memurun maaşı tamam, sıra emekliye ek zamda!
Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyorMemur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor
Emekli memur maaş zammı senaryosunda ‘7 bin TL’ detayı!Emekli memur maaş zammı senaryosunda ‘7 bin TL’ detayı!
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Emre Kurttepeli

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

Bu tarihlere dikkat! Yazın ortasında 'rekor' geliyor

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

SON DAKİKA | Erdoğan'dan memur ve emekli maaş zammı açıklaması: Verdiğimiz sözleri yerine getireceğiz

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

MEB, tarih verip duyurdu! Öğretmenler dikkat

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

Kabine sonrası açıkladı: "O ülke Türkiye'ye önemli yatırımlar yapacak"

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

EYT ile erken emekli olmak isteyenler için yeni karar!

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Memur zammı ile kıdem tazminatı da artıyor

Mynet’te En Çok Takip Edilen Hisseler
Hisse

Kredi Hesaplama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Malzemeler sizden, tarif bizden! En büyük yardımcınız olacak...

Boğazına takıldı! Doktorlar bile inanamadı

Boğazına takıldı! Doktorlar bile inanamadı

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Fiyatı düştü! Tasarım ödüllü Cosori airfryerda kaçırılmayacak fırsat

Okul müdürüydü! 15 yaşındaki öğrenciyle yasak aşkı ifşa edildi

Okul müdürüydü! 15 yaşındaki öğrenciyle yasak aşkı ifşa edildi

Korkunç an! Oltasına köpek balığı takıldı

Korkunç an! Oltasına köpek balığı takıldı

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Altınyıldız Classics, Kiğılı... İster klasik ister spor, tarzınızı yansıtacak kaliteli ürünlerde indirim

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç

BIST piyasalarında oluşan tüm verilere ait telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, bu veriler tekrar yayınlanamaz. Pay Piyasası, Borçlanma Araçları Piyasası, Vadeli İşlem ve Opsiyon Piyasası verileri BIST kaynaklı en az 15 dakika gecikmeli verilerdir.

SPK'nın 22 Nisan 2002 tarihli Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan tebliği uyarınca yayımlanması istenen uyarı:

"Burada yer alan yatırım bilgi, yorum ve tavsiyeleri yatırım danışmanlığı kapsamında değildir. Yatırım danışmanlığı hizmeti, aracı kurumlar, portföy yönetim şirketleri, mevduat kabul etmeyen bankalar ile müşteri arasında imzalanacak yatırım danışmanlığı sözleşmesi çerçevesinde sunulmaktadır. Burada yer alan yorum ve tavsiyeler, yorum ve tavsiyede bulunanların kişisel görüşlerine dayanmaktadır. Bu görüşler, mali durumunuz ile risk ve getiri tercihlerinize uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle, sadece burada yer alan bilgilere dayanılarak yatırım kararı verilmesi, beklentilerinize uygun sonuçlar doğurmayabilir."

Finansal veriler Foreks A.Ş. tarafından sağlanmaktadır.

Mynet, yayınlanan verilerin doğruluğu ve tamlığı konusunda herhangi bir garanti vermez. Veri yayınında oluşabilecek aksaklıklardan, verinin eksik ve yanlış yayınlanmasından meydana gelebilecek herhangi bir zarardan Mynet sorumlu değildir.

Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.