Emre Kurttepeli joined Koç University “Lunch with an Investor Series”

December 18th, 2013, Emre Kurttepeli participated in “Lunch with an Investor Series”, hosted by the Koç University Incubation Center at Koç University. Along with ten chosen entrepreneurial-minded students Emre Kurttepeli facilitated an informal discussion about his experiences as a tech entrepreneur while providing key insights about Turkey’s burgeoning entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The students in the group working on a startup idea in the incubation center had an opportunity to pitch their startup to Emre Kurttepeli after which he provided individual feedback for further development.

After the event, Emre Kurttepeli remarked that he preferred such smaller and more friendly gatherings that allows a better and more productive communication with the students that are really interested. Also, the students found Emre Kurttepeli’s opinions very useful and they said they found the motivation to pursue their own investment projects at the end of their meeting with him.

Emre Kurttepeli

